Two people can keep a secret if one of them doesn’t know what it is. Intellectual property is a huge business in...
The Police Blotter highlights a partial list of incidents in the city and is distributed on a weekly basis. The Blotter provides...
The following is a list of events happening in Santa Clara and throughout the Silicon Valley. Want to share an event to...
Trending
Santa Clara business is booming, with many more retail, restaurant and service locations opening than closing. Here’s a list of what has...
On March 12 and 13 the Santa Clara Unified School District (SCUSD) invited parents and community members to gatherings to discuss the...
Sponsored
We've built a reputation as solid as our Roofs
Whoever you are, however you live, whatever your style, Ownes Corning Roofing has a shingle that is right for you.
In 2015, Santa Clara resident and Millikin Basics+ Elementary School student, Samaira Mehta, 11, released CoderBunnyz, a board game that teaches children...
She Persisted, the Musical, a world premiere from Bay Area Children’s Theatre (BACT) based on the best-selling book about American heroines by Chelsea Clinton,...